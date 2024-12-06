UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Wrote Disturbing Clues On Bullets Used To Assassinate Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brian Thompson was shot and killed around 6:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday as he approached the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he was scheduled to attend an investor meeting.

New evidence emerged on Wednesday night (December 4) as the search for the assassin of UnitedHealtcare CEO Brian Thompson continued.

According to ABC News, a cellphone and water bottle were among the discoveries, but even more disturbing were the apparent messages written on the bullet casings left at the scene. Evidently, they contained the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose,” clues that are getting investigators one step closer to figuring out the killer’s motive and bringing him to justice.

ABC News reported Wednesday night that the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were written on the casings found at the scene, citing law enforcement sources. Police sources also confirmed the written message to the New York Post , adding that three live 9-millimeter rounds were recovered from the scene, and an additional three discharged casings. Individual words were written on several pieces of evidence, according to the report.

Thompson was shot and killed around 6:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday as he approached the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he was scheduled to attend an investor meeting.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the gunman, masked in the freezing temperatures, “was lying in wait” before opening fire, NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch explained.

“Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target,” she said during a news conference. “I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack.”

The gunman approached Thompson from behind and shot him at least once in the back and once in the right calf. Emergency responders rushed Thompson to Mount Sinai West in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, knew high-level executives were being threatend. Thompson’s widow, Paulette, told NBC News “there had been some threats” against her husband.

She added, “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

While they were reportedly separated at the time, Paulette offered, “We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian. Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed.”

The gunman is still at large.