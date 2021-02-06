Universal Hip Hop Museum Lands $3.5 Million Grant From New York To Begin Construction

(AllHipHop News)
Amidst the governor’s social distancing requirements in New York state, the Universal Hip Hop Museum has been approved by the City of New York to start the construction of its multi-million dollar state-of-the-art facility in the Bronx.
After receiving a $3.5 million grant, L&M Developments, the city, and founding director Rocky Bucano have decided to bring the project to the new Bronx Point development in the place where rap music all began.
Just as the culture socially revitalized the borough in the 70s and 80s, this new effort will revitalize it in 2021.
To our loyal supporters, we have officially started construction 🙌🏾 Hip Hop will finally have a home to call its own in the birthplace where it all started 🙅🏾♂️ 🙅🏾♀️ #hiphop #officialrecordofhiphop #hiphopculture pic.twitter.com/xqbEQnbVjn
— Universal Hip Hop Museum (@uhhmuseum) February 4, 2021
Diana Ayala, a New York City Council Member, said in a statement, “Bronx Point will bring much needed affordable housing and community space to the South Bronx, including waterfront access for a community that has for too long been cut off from the Harlem River and a permanent home for the Universal Hip Hop Museum.”
“I am thrilled to see this project move forward,” she continued. “I congratulate L+M Development Partners, Type A Projects, and their partners on this historic day for not only The Bronx but all of New York City.”
The museum will be more than an empty tomb of breakdance memorabilia and old rap demos.
It will be a fully immersive experience, showing treasured items with educational opportunities from those who laid the foundation for the number 1 most popular genre of music in the world.
The biggest and the most amazing groundbreaking ceremony fundraiser is being planned for the Spring, you do not want to miss out 👀 More information about how to watch/attend will be provided soon. Announcement of our Phase 2 capital campaign will be announced later this month 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fjmy3eCy8S
— Universal Hip Hop Museum (@uhhmuseum) February 4, 2021
“For years, we’ve wanted a permanent home in The Bronx—the birthplace of hip-hop—and we are proud to be a part of Bronx Point, which will be one of the great new destinations of the borough,” Kurtis Blow said in the statement.
“The Breaks” rapper serves as the Chairman Emeritus of the Universal Hip Hop Museum and has been passionate about this vision coming into fruition for years. As an architect of the culture, since its very humble beginnings, this is a dream come true.
“Hip-Hop grew from a seed that was planted at a house party on Sedgwick Avenue into a global movement, and our museum will celebrate that journey and the Bronx’s place in its history. For all those who rose with us and followed in our footsteps: this museum will be for you, forever. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome visitors from around the borough, the city, and the world to Bronx Point and the new home of Hip-Hop!”
The Universal Hip Hop Museum is expected to be opened by 2023.