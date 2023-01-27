University Of Alabama Starts Investigation Into #YeisRight Graffiti On Campus

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Student group is also working with school to get to the bottom of graffiti chalking.

Rapper Kanye West is back in the news as antisemites have used his 2022 anti-Jewish message to disrespect a whole community at the University of Alabama.

According to Alabama Public Radio, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, someone wrote graffiti with a slogan that says #YeisRight in chalk on the campus. Not far from the remark, another supremacist-leaning comment was chalked on saying “America First.”

Now, an investigation has been launched.

Taking the lead to make sure the person behind the antisemitic act are the school’s administration and a Jewish group on the Tuscaloosa campus.

In a statement, the University wrote, “We condemn these chalkings, which violate our Capstone Creed, our campus culture, and our core values. Our expectation is that everyone be treated with civility and respect. As soon as we were notified of the chalkings we began removing them, initiated an investigation, and organized resources for those impacted and concerned. Public Safety and the Offices of Student Life and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are fully engaged and providing related support.”

As AllHipHop.com reported, Ye has been under intense scrutiny since making statements about Jewish people that have been seen as hurtful to the community.

As a result, he has lost many endorsement deals and friends, including his lucrative deal with Adidas. Before his spiraling comments, not just the ones about the Jewish community, but also about Blacks and his business partners, Ye was worth over $6 billion. Today, he is about $400,000,000.