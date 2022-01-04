URL Announces Full Lineup For ‘Super Fight’ Event Featuring Tay Roc Vs Danny Myers

Two battle rap war-horses are set to go head-to-head, verse-for-verse later this week. Ultimate Rap League’s Super Fight event is returning to the Caffeine streaming platform with a highly-anticipated matchup.

Baltimore’s Tay Roc will take place in a lyrical war with Danny Myers of Los Angeles. The two skilled emcees plan to finally settle their differences in the URL ring.

“If he’s such a monster, why did it take this long for this battle to happen?” asked Danny Myers about his upcoming opponent in a Super Fight trailer. The clip also included Tay Roc suggesting Myers is “ass.”

Another must-see battle is also taking place at Super Fight. Serius Jones and Chilla Jones will exchange rhymes in order to see who can claim to be the best Jones in the business.

In addition to Tay Roc vs Danny Myers and Serius Jones vs Chilla Jones, Super Fight will also feature JC vs Charron, Lu Castro vs Drugz, and Swave Sevah vs Anderson Burris. URL’s Super Fight will stream live Saturday, January 8, at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT for free at Caffeine.tv.