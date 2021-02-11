The URL Presents: Kings Vs. Queens 2: Bloody Valentine (Battle Rap Edition), Someone ‘Bout To Die

(AllHipHop News)
FORGET FLOWERS AND THE HEARTS, GIVE US THE WIN …
On Saturday, February 13, the Ultimate Rap League (URL) and the Queen of the Ring (QOTR) have joined forces again to bring back to the culture elite-level co-ed battle rap with their marquee franchise, KINGS vs. QUEENS 2 (KVQ2) event exclusively on Caffeine TV.
One of the top cards of 2020, the world’s two most dominant battle rap leagues debuted the first Kings vs. Queens card to rave reviews. With warrior-like performances, the card of top-tier battlers proved that battling is a sport of the mind where women are just as aggressive and entertaining as their male counterparts.
KVQ2 promises to exceed its predecessor. The card consists of the following: Aye Verb vs. Ms. Hustle, Viixen vs. Loso, Tay Roc vs. O’fficial, T-Top vs. Coffee, and JC vs. Fiirst Ladii Flamez.
The ladies brought a different element that the guys didn’t expect. Last year, those women of QOTR bruised a lot of egos (even though they didn’t get the win). For sure they’re coming back for blood. But with the champs that URL go on this card, that won’t be an easy feat.
Caffeine TV fan vote gave the ‘W’ to the guys (4-3), but the way the women showed up made a mark; made them stand at attention. So the question is … is this card about redemption?
This pre-Valentine’s event is about reminding the guys that this is their lane also. Battle rap is a sport of brains, not brawn.
This title, Royalty, Watch the Throne 4 and so many other events informed the AllHipHop.com’s 2020 Battle Rap Superlative list.
Top Female Battle Rappers of the Year
- Viixen the Assassin
- Casey Jay
- O’fficial
- 40 BARRS
- Fiirst Ladii Flamez
- Yoshi G
- Coffee
- Lady Caution
- RX
- Ms. Hustle
Eight of the top ten women performed on one or more of those cards.
KINGS vs. QUEENS 2 airs live on Caffeine TV on Saturday, February 13 at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST. Battles from KVQ2 will later stream exclusively on The Ultimate Rap League’s App, within weeks of their debut. The URL App is available across multiple servers: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and XBOX on Androids, Apple Tablets, phones, and televisions.