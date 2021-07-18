Don’t Believe The Hype; URL’s “Super Fight IV” Was Fire and Had A Gang of Classics

While social media claims that the card was lackluster, battle after battle the rappers seemed to soar with some of the craziest rhymes of the year.

For Smack’s birthday, the Ultimate Rap League gave the culture a gift with this weekend’s “Super Fight IV.” With five battles starring some of the culture’s biggest stars, the most respected platform in the world decorated Saturday with four potential classics and one clear loss (despite what the votes said).

KID CHAOS VS. CHESS

The first battle of the night was between Kid Chaos and Chess. The South Carolinian wordsmith went bar-for-bar with the Bronx-born lyrical miracle. The two started the event off with a bang feeding fans with wordplay, intricate schemes and some of the best rapping heard this year.

“Kid Chaos vs Chess was battle of the night”

Kid Chaos vs Chess was battle of the night — EST Dee (@TheRealNap__) July 18, 2021

“Chess vs Kid Chaos was fire but I gave it to Chess 2-1”

Chess vs Kid Chaos was fire but I gave it to Chess 2-1 — FuccEmUpDebo!!! (@FatWill504) July 18, 2021

“Kid Chaos Vs. Chess Might Have Been The Best Battle…”

Kid Chaos Vs. Chess Might Have Been The Best Battle… — Aquaman💦 (@Need_For_SHEED) July 18, 2021

Many are saying that this classic performance was “battle of the night” and giving the win to the Cake Lyfe king, Chess.

HEAD ICE VS. AVE

This battle came out of nowhere. It was not a grudge match (the two are actually friends). The styles of both emcees, Harlem’s Head Ice and Norfolk’s Ave, are drastically different. Still, the way each one of them put their respective rounds together gave the culture a battle that transcended generations and eras.

“@Headice vs @Sharkcity_Ave was the Battle of the night and Head Ice was the Battler of the night #URLTV #SUPERFIGHT”

@Headice vs @Sharkcity_Ave was the Battle of the night and Head Ice was the Battler of the night #URLTV #SUPERFIGHT — HairWeaveKILLAAA (@CliffyB202) July 18, 2021

“Can’t believe Head Ice 30 Ave”

Can’t believe Head Ice 30 Ave — mero styles (@blkarab90) July 18, 2021

“Bro no lie… Head Ice shocked me my n#### I thought Ave was gonna wash Ice”

Bro no lie… Head Ice shocked me my n#### I thought Ave was gonna wash Ice — FuccEmUpDebo!!! (@FatWill504) July 18, 2021

This was Head Ice’s first time on URL in years and his caffeine debut. The URL fans were so excited to have him and now they know why The Wolf is considered one of the best to do it.

ARSONAL VS. REAL SIKH

This battle between Big Jersey aka Arsonal and the new jack, Real Sikh, had a friendly contest introducing the next star of the Garden State. The history between the two is long, and for the Punjabi this was a Rites of Passage, battling a prepared Arsonal, it was a dream come true. Yep … another classic.

“Real Sikh is better with words than Arsonal, but Ars has all the other elements of battle rap down pat.”

Real Sikh is better with words than Arsonal, but Ars has all the other elements of battle rap down pat — Joe Rivers (@fromoldharlem) July 18, 2021

“Arsonal with the gentleman’s 30 . Sik was fighting but it wasn’t enough. I knew when he lost the coin flip he had a uphill battle #superfight #url”

Arsonal with the gentleman’s 30 . Sik was fighting but it wasn’t enough. I knew when he lost the coin flip he had a uphill battle #superfight #url — 5TH QUARTER (@_BRADJONES_) July 18, 2021

“Get my mans sikh into top 5 COTY conversations”

Get my mans sikh into top 5 COTY conversations 🔥💯 — JerseyOvaEverything‼️ (@HasheemM101) July 18, 2021

“Arsonal 2-1 he showed why he been all over the world doin this s###..Real Sikh can rap tho #SUPERFIGHT”

Arsonal 2-1 he showed why he been all over the world doin this s###..Real Sikh can rap tho #SUPERFIGHT — Jayar Arrington (@JayYeezy4) July 18, 2021

“Arsonal vs Real Sikh had battle of the night. Clearly!!#SUPERFIGHT”

Arsonal vs Real Sikh had battle of the night. Clearly!!#SUPERFIGHT — NBSCENTRAL (@Keo_BMG) July 18, 2021

“So is that 2 events in a row where Real Sikh had the clearest win?”

So is that 2 events in a row where Real Sikh had the clearest win? — Geechi Gotti’s Burner (@GreedyGotti) July 18, 2021

T-TOP VS. SWAMP

This grudge match has been in the making for over three years. Swamp has alleged that T-Top has not represented The Carolinas as he has ascended to some of the highest heights of battle rap culture. Shouting this for the better part of his career, this battle with The Bear is one that he wanted … he wanted badly … he almost begged for it.

“Swamp vs T-Top Recap: R1: Top – Weakest rnd. Swamp slight choke. R2: Top was SURGICAL! Swamp was choked but saved it and choked again at the end R3: T-Top is brought it home and got crazy. Swamp needed that first! Top had the momentum crazy T-Top 30 #SuperFight4”

Swamp vs T-Top Recap:



R1: Top – Weakest rnd. Swamp slight choke.



R2: Top was SURGICAL! Swamp was 🔥 choked but saved it and choked again at the end



R3: T-Top is brought it home and got crazy. Swamp needed that first! Top had the momentum crazy



T-Top 30#SuperFight4 — Drect Williams (@Drect) July 18, 2021

“For Swamp vs. T-Top from @urltv’s #SuperFight, I gave that to T-Top 2-1 in the 2nd and 3rd. I thought Swamp’s content was better in the 1st even with the stumble, T-Top clearly got the 2nd, and I edged T-Top with the 3rd as far as angles go. It was an OK battle.”

For Swamp vs. T-Top from @urltv's #SuperFight, I gave that to T-Top 2-1 in the 2nd and 3rd. I thought Swamp's content was better in the 1st even with the stumble, T-Top clearly got the 2nd, and I edged T-Top with the 3rd as far as angles go. It was an OK battle. pic.twitter.com/DFVDDOXkh9 — iamHBY (@iamHBY) July 18, 2021

And unfortunately, standing in front of Top was too much for him, causing him to stumble and stutter over rhymes he had at least 36 months to prepare for. Top on the other hand was prepared. While this was not the best Top, he executed like a vet and showed why he is the King of the Carolinas, and his opponent wants his spot.

The Caffeine voters said that Swamp won … but they got it wrong. He choked all throughout the battle. NOPE. NOPE. NOPE.

HOLLOW DA DON VS. RUM NITTY

In another grudge match, Hollow da Don and Rum Nitty anchored the card. The God-Tier emcee from Queens returned to URL to bless the Caffeine audience and they pair him with the URLien from Arizona.

“For Hollow Da Don vs. Rum Nitty from @urltv‘s #SuperFight, I gave that to Hollow 2-1 in the 1st and 2nd. Nitty’s 3rd was his best round, Hollow’s 2nd went crazy, and I gave Hollow the 1st clearly. Great back and forth battle though.”

For Hollow Da Don vs. Rum Nitty from @urltv's #SuperFight, I gave that to Hollow 2-1 in the 1st and 2nd. Nitty's 3rd was his best round, Hollow's 2nd went crazy, and I gave Hollow the 1st clearly. Great back and forth battle though. pic.twitter.com/pYrtKiEWNQ — iamHBY (@iamHBY) July 18, 2021

“Yep…I’ve watched it twice already, and you gage crowd reaction, Nitty 2-1 clearly. But if you pay attention to what they were actually rapping about, 2-1 Hollow clearly”

Yep…I've watched it twice already, and you gage crowd reaction, Nitty 2-1 clearly. But if you pay attention to what they were actually rapping about, 2-1 Hollow clearly — Khris "Batman" Middleton (@kojo_brew) July 18, 2021

It would seem that Rum would be exhausted after winning the UM3 competition at NOME XI. But he performed with high energy. Hollow’s first two rounds were so impressive, despite the crowd not responding. #TheNerveOfThem.

The “Super Fight IV” was a really good event. It showed all of the various levels in the field. It showcased legends, introduced new champions, and for the most part embodied the momentum of a much larger card.