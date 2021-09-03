Usain Bolt Drops Debut Dancehall Album ‘Country Yutes’

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is trying his hand at making music. Today (September 3), Bolt dropped his debut album Country Yutes through his label A-Team Lifestyle Records/UnitedMasters.

The 35-year-old athlete-turned-musician connected with Nugent “NJ” Walker for the project. Country Yutes was named in honor of Bolt and NJ’s rural upbringing in Jamaica.

“If you have followed my career over the years, you would see me always dancing and listening to music,” states Usain Bolt. “It’s no secret to the world that I love music. Music has just always been a part of my DNA.”

Usain Bolt x Nugent “NJ” Walker

Nugent “NJ” Walker and Usain Bolt have known each other since childhood. Besides being close friends for most of their lives, they also have a long-term business relationship.

“Even before I managed him, we were best friends. He shared his troubles with me. Imagine winning at 15. And that transition period between 17-21 was plagued by lots of injuries; there was lots of pressure on him from the Jamaican crowd who were booing him – it was hard for him,” Walker told Sky Sports in 2016.

Usain Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist. The retired Track and Field legend is the world record holder for the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meters relay. Bolt is also an eleven-time World Champion.