USHER Accused Of Causing Man To Divorce His Wife After Concert Cherry-Licking Incident

A 45-year-old man reportedly filed for divorce from his wife after USHER “seduced” her at a London concert. The claim started making the rounds on social media over the weekend and suggested the husband was upset that his wife, who “has never kissed him in public,” appeared intimately engaged with a “complete stranger in the presence of 20,000 people.”

During the show, which took place at the O2 Arena, the R&B star sang “There Goes My Baby” to a female audience member and simultaneously offered her two cherries. Their intense eye contact and close proximity to each other drew loud cheers from the crowd. The salacious interaction was widely described as seductive, with some fans describing it as “electric” and “like a private moment” on social media.

In the clip, she can be seen saying, “Whatever you want to do.”

🔥🚨BREAKING: A 45 year old man has filed for Divorce from his wife after she allowed Grammy winning singer Usher Raymond to ‘seduce her on stage.’ The husband claims, the woman has never kissed him in public and he was shocked that she could do that to a ‘complete stranger in… pic.twitter.com/qItccLYonA — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 6, 2025

Of course, USHER has caused problems in other people’s relationships before. In 2023, an interaction between USHER and actress Keke Palmer at his Las Vegas concert went viral. As part of his show, USHER serenaded Palmer and she danced along while wearing a sheer black dress, leading her then-boyfriend Darius Jackson to publicly criticize her attire on social media, stating, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

His comments ignited widespread backlash online and brought attention to their relationship dynamics. In the aftermath, Palmer described the incident as a fun moment that was blown out of proportion. She expressed shock at how it became a storyline suggesting romantic involvement with USHER, which she firmly denied.

The public scrutiny contributed to tensions in her relationship with Jackson, which she later described as “unhealthy.” The couple eventually broke up amid allegations of domestic violence and a custody battle over their son, Leo. However, they have since reached an amicable joint custody agreement.

USHER and Palmer later reflected on the incident during an episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. USHER attempted to absolve himself of responsibility for the fallout, emphasizing that his intention was purely entertainment. The two also collaborated on his video for “Boyfriend,” which playfully referenced the controversy.

Palmer has since used the experience to highlight broader issues of fame, relationships and public perception while maintaining a positive outlook on co-parenting and her career.