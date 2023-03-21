Usher Interrupts His Las Vegas Show To Give Queen Latifah Her Flowers 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Usher surprised Queen Latifah during his Las Vegas show this weekend with a tribute to the Hip-Hop pioneer on her birthday.

Queen Latifah recently celebrated her birthday and decided to see Usher perform at his Las Vegas residency.

However, the R&B crooner had a surprise in store for the Hip-Hop pioneer, one she wasn’t expecting. Somewhere during his performance, Usher paused his show for an important interruption. He paid tribute to the trailblazing rap icon, blasting her 1993 anthem, “U.N.I.T.Y.,” from the speakers while delivering her a beautiful bouquet of roses and a gift.

The audience stood to their feet as Usher made his way over to Queen Latifah to give the icon her flowers.

The pair shared a sweet embrace before Usher returned to the stage as Queen Latifah blew a kiss. Check out the video below.

Usher giving Queen Latifah her flowers at his Las Vegas residency 💐🥰 pic.twitter.com/jBm29pJZJH — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) March 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the multihyphenate’s Queen Collective short film series recently made a return. Queen Latifah partnered with P&G and Flavor Unit Entertainment to deliver a six-part series featuring films from women of color.

During a recent interview, Queen Latifah explained she was inspired to create the project after noticing the gap between women of color spending money on entertainment versus the number of these women actually telling the stories.

“When you looked at the numbers with women, and then you looked at the numbers of women of color and people of color, these numbers were abhorrent,” Queen Latifah told The Root. “Our stories are being told, but not by us or not at all. Or we’re not seeing ourselves being represented in front of the camera, nor behind the camera. The interesting thing about it was that when you have a diverse group of people, diversity sells. It’s good business.”