Usher Says He Stays In Relationships Because He Doesn’t “Like Being Alone”

The singer explains why he doesn’t stay a bachelor long and tries to keep a longterm relationship going.

There are a few playboys in R&B and Hip-Hop that everyone knows keeps a “baddie.” While many of them love ‘em and leave ‘em, few wife them. Grammy Award-winner Usher is one that wifes his girls—and now we know why.

In a recent interview with Vibe magazine, the singer went on record to talk about how come he falls in love so heavy and usually gets locked in.

“I think the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to do was be single,” he said. “Because I don’t like to be alone, the idea of creating a life with someone is what I would like to do, maybe because I didn’t have or didn’t see that. And I get to remedy that idea by having an incredible partnership. I can then have the thing that I ultimately wanted to see. You know what I’m saying?”

Consider his past connections, including his romantic involvement with former labelmate Chilli from TLC (from 2001 to 2004), his partnership with former stylist Tameka Foster (spanning 2005 to 2009), resulting in the birth of his two sons, namely Usher Raymond 5, affectionately known as Cinco, presently at the age of 15, and Naviyd, now 14.

He was also married to his former manager Grace Harry from 2009 to 2019. At present, he stands firmly alongside his newfound companion, Jennifer Goicoechea.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the couple proudly parent a daughter and son— Sovereign Bo, aged 2, and Sire Castrello, aged 1.

While he certainly loves being in a relationship, he’s recently been tangentially involved in the celebrity gossip with another. During his sold-out Las Vegas Residency, a visit by “Nope” actress Keke Palmer stirred up controversy. Her boyfriend Darius Jackson didn’t like how she was dressed and was dancing with the chart-topping crooner.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it,” said Usher. “Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

He added, “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least [a] conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”