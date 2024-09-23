Usher Says X Account Hacked Amid Diddy Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Usher clarified hacking rumors after his X account was wiped shortly after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest.

Usher addressed rumors about his X account wipe, asserting, “Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it!”

Speculation arose when the “My Boo” singer’s history on X (formerly Twitter) vanished shortly after Sean “Diddy” Combs, a close friend and mentor, was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

By Sunday, all tweets, media, and replies from Usher’s account had been erased.

This left fans bewildered, especially as the R&B; icon is currently on his highly awaited Past, Present, Future tour.

The sudden disappearance fueled suspicions linked to Usher’s relationship with Combs.

https://twitter.com/Usher/status/1837978428685140050?t=7CempxI8zJwipX1kAHq_Lw&s=19

Although Usher faces no allegations, both he and rapper Ne-Yo were mentioned as witnesses to Combs’ reported physical abuse of Cassie Ventura in Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against the Hip-Hop mogul.

As a teenager, Usher lived with Combs in New York City in the 1990s to gain insights into the music industry.

In a 2004 Rolling Stone interview, he recollected, “There were always girls around. You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen,” illustrating the chaotic environment.

The incident brings a stark contrast to Usher’s current phase, focusing on a tour spanning his musical journey.

Fans were initially puzzled by the erasure during this pivotal time, leading to varied interpretations until Usher clarified the hacking.

Meanwhile, Combs’ arrest continues to cast a long shadow, prompting greater scrutiny of those in his inner circle.