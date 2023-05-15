Usher Talks ‘Confessions’ Album Sequel Rumors & King Of R&B Title

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R&B/Pop legend Usher Raymond earned a Diamond plaque from the RIAA for his 2004 studio LP Confessions. Many of Usher’s fans consider the 10-million-selling album the singer’s magnum opus.

There has been speculation that Usher will reconnect with record producer Jermaine Dupri to create a Confessions sequel. The 8-time Grammy winner spoke with The Shade Room about those whispers of a possible part two.

“It’s just a rumor at this point,” stated Usher when asked if the 20th anniversary of Confessions will include a Confessions II. “But who knows? When we get there, we’ll see next year.”

Usher’s Confessions debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 1.1 million copies in its first week of release. The album remained atop the Billboard 200 for nine non-consecutive weeks in 2004.

Multiple songs from Confessions led the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris controlled the pole position for twelve weeks. “Burn” (8 weeks), “My Boo” with Alicia Keys (6 weeks), and “Confessions Part II” (2 weeks) became chart-toppers as well.

Is Usher The True King Of R&B?

With nine career Number Ones on the Hot 100 and an über-popular Las Vegas residency at the moment, some R&B listeners have crowned Usher Raymond as the king of the genre. He addressed the honorific moniker during his interview.

“I feel like if I confine myself to just being the king of R&B, that would be too shortsighted. I love R&B, but R&B is a segway to many, many, many, many, things,” offered Usher. “If people have given me that title of someone that has consistently done what I’ve done then hey, I’ll take it, but it’s so much more than just being that.”

The 44-year-old music industry icon also joked, “Ain’t Jacquees the King of R&B? I don’t wanna take his role. That’s little bruh… There are many kings.” Jacquees made that declaration on social media and with his 2019 studio album King of R&B. However, the Georgia native received a mixed reaction from the public.

Usher also spoke about the King of R&B title in 2022. At that time, the Atlanta-based musician/actor said, “If you call me that, I’ll definitely carry it. I’m gonna tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time.”