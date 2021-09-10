Usher Trending After Heavy Backlash Over New Reality Show

Usher is set to host the upcoming CBS series “The Activist” alongside Priyanka Chopra Jones, and Julianne Hough. The five-week reality series premieres on October 22 and will see activists go head-to-head advocating for their cause in a series of challenges culminating in a grand finale.
A barrage of public criticism followed the official announcement with people accusing CBS of exploiting the current wave of global activism and tarnishing it with the reality TV brush.
Deadline reports: “’The Activist’ is a competition series that features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment.”
Contestants will compete in challenges to promote their individual causes with one ultimate goal: “to create impactful movements that amplify their message, drive action, and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.”
There they get the opportunity to mingle with world leaders and a shot at raising funds and awareness for their cause. The winner is the activist who receives the largest commitment and will be crowned at a finale with some big-name musical performances thrown in.
The backlash was swift and so heavy, Usher became a trending topic. Check out some of the responses below. Some very interesting points were made.