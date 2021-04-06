Utah Becomes The First State To Make Dads Pay Pre-Natal Child Support

(AllHipHop News)
Why is the state of Utah passing a law that will require fathers to pay half of the bills when they get a woman pregnant?
The Associated Press reports that the Republican governor, Spencer Cox, signed the proposal sponsored by fellow GOP Congressman Brady Brammer and supported by a large percentage of their party’s elected officials.
But one might ask why?
Brammer explained, “We want to help people and actually be pro-life in how we do it as opposed to anti-abortion.”
“One of the ways to help with that was to help the burden of pregnancy be decreased,” he continued.
Who will this bill impact in this state? Utah is the 8th whitest state in the nation and has a white population that is trickled a little under 91% over the last couple of decades. The next highest racial population in the state are Asians at 2.7% and individuals that consider themselves multi-raced at 2.6%. Black people make up a whopping 1.5% of the population.
This directly dispels the myth of deadbeat fathers being Black. The women who are hurt most by the neglect of their children’s father, particularly during prenatal care, are those who have conceived with white men. Being trifling is not racial — it is a construct birthed out of being foul.
Liesa Stockdale, director of the state’s Office of Recovery Services, says that women have been seeking financial support with bills associated with having children in the state in this area for a minute. But have received very little support. She notes that just like women can sue for child support after the kid is born, they will be able to do that before the kid’s birth.
But don’t worry, there are some provisions to protect men from getting Maury’d. The bill includes a clause in cases where paternity is questionable. The AP further reports, “fathers won’t be required to pay until after paternity is established. The father also wouldn’t be financially responsible for the cost of an abortion received without his consent unless it’s necessary to prevent the death of the mother or if the pregnancy was the result of rape.”
While this seems like a moral judgment, somehow connected to abortion, this really is about state-funded programs to help these children when they are born without dual-parent support. Over one-quarter of the population is on some form of welfare, mostly mom’s trying to keep food on the table of their kids. The states on working single-parent households vary depending on the source. The most credulous source says these women make up 18% of the population.
