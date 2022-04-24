Vandalized Sean Price Mural Will Be Restored

Sean Price is still a legend out in these streets and no disrespect will be permitted. A recent dust-up at his mural in BK has already been resolved.

Hip-Hop on social media was up-in-arms after vandals decided to cover-up a long-standing Sean Price mural in the late rapper’s native Brooklyn

The uproar quickly took on increased seriousness when Bernadette Price, the late rapper’s wife posted the mess on social media.

“So I was informed that the mural on Atlantic Ave in Brooklyn has been removed… ‼️ @albertusjoseph Thank You for that masterpiece ✌️💜 #seanliveson #50villainzdeep,” Bernadette said along with a video of her rapping in front of the mural.

The good news is, according to a social post on Sean Instagram, the situation will be resolved soon. The post said, “So them guys said they WILL. put up a new mural of Sean in the summer ‼️#seanprice#seanliveson.”