Vanessa Bryant Files “KB24” Trademark To Secure Kobe’s Legacy

The trademark filed by Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa will reportedly be used in a forthcoming line of products under the brand “KB24.”

Vanessa Bryant severed ties with Nike back in April, ending the former merchandising partnership Kobe Bryant had with the company. And now, Vanessa has taken steps to create a sports and entertainment empire enabling Kobe’s legacy to continue.

When she made the decision not to renew the partnership with Nike back in April, Vanessa shared that, “Kobe’s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21.” She continued, “My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products. I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds. That says everything. I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy. We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacies. That will never change.”

TMZ Sports reported today (October 19,) that Vanessa has filed to trademark “KB24” so that she can do just that. The application was filed by the sporting icon’s company, “Kobe, Inc.” with Vanessa listed as the organization’s president.

The trademark application covers digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries, and music. The “KB24” brand will also be used for sports cards, food/drink containers, and t-shirts.

Shoes are not specifically listed on the website although Vanessa has previously filed for trademarks covering those. As we previously reported, back in March, Vanessa applied for “Mamba” and “Mambacita” to include clothing and shoes.