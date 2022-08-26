Vanessa Bryant Giving $16 million Photo Lawsuit Winnings To Charity

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vanessa Bryant has pledged to donate $16 million lawsuit winnings to charity! Read more about the amazing act of kindness!

Vanessa Bryant has pledged to donate her $16 million lawsuit winnings to the sports charity named in honor of her late husband and daughter.

Kobe Bryant’s widow won the damages after pursuing legal action against Los Angeles County for the behavior of first responders on the scene of the helicopter crash which killed her husband and 13-year-daughter Gianna in January 2020.

Vanessa filed a complaint claiming first responders had taken and shared photos of the crash scene.

After a trial, a jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay her $16 million as compensation.

Vanessa’s attorney, Luis Li, told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that her winnings would be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The foundation, named in honor of Kobe and Gianna, offers sports education to underserved athletes.

Speaking of the case itself, the attorney said, “From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability, but our legal system does not permit her to force better policies, more training or officer discipline… Those measures are the responsibility of the sheriff’s and fire departments – responsibilities that Mrs. Bryant’s efforts have exposed as woefully deficient, even giving amnesty to the wrongdoers.”

He added that Vanessa hopes her case will stop first responders from taking and sharing photos of accidents and victims, which he called “abhorrent and callous behavior.”

The jury also awarded $15 million to Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash.