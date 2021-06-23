Vanessa Bryant Settles With Helicopter Company Responsible For Kobe And Gianna’s Death

According to reports, Vanessa Bryant has come to terms with the helicopter company responsible for the death of her husband Kobe and Gianna.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against a helicopter company over the deadly crash which claimed the lives of her husband and daughter.

The basketball icon and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed on January 26 2020 when the aircraft they were traveling on slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, California in foggy conditions.

Following the tragedy, Vanessa and other relatives of the passengers killed in the crash filed a lawsuit against Island Express, claiming that the company and the pilot should have made the decision not to fly on a foggy morning.

Now, according to legal documents, Vanessa and the other plaintiffs have entered into a confidential settlement with Island Express – filing a “joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines”.

A judge needs to sign off on the settlement, but this is usually just a formality.

“Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action,” the documents state.

While the lawsuit has now been settled, Vanessa also has another case which is ongoing, after suing the County of Los Angeles following Sheriff deputies taking pictures from the crash scene.