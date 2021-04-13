Vegas Strip Club Confirms “Usher Bucks” Incident Is Fake News

(AllHipHop News)
For most of the day yesterday (March 12), Usher Raymond’s name was being dragged through the mud on social media. The R&B/Pop icon was accused of stiffing strip club dancers by tipping with fake money.
The online hysteria began after the Instagram account @beel0ove posted images of so-called “Usher Bucks” to her IG Story and tagged The Shade Room. The caption read, “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??”
The person then called for Usher to get blasted on social media for allegedly not allowing the dancers at the club to trade in the “Usher Bucks” for real dollars. Apparently, @beel0ove was not telling the entire truth.
Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas has publicly addressed the rumors. According to a representative for the establishment, Usher did not pay for his entertainment or bottle service with fake money.
“Usher was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club,” Sapphire director of marketing Greg Wilson told USA Today. “He and his crew converted thousands of real dollars to tip the girls dancing on the stage.”
While Usher and his entourage did seem to throw actual money inside Sapphire, there is speculation that the “Usher Bucks” left behind were essentially promotional flyers for a future gig. The 8-time Grammy winner announced a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace which is set to begin in July.
@beel0ove later returned to Instagram to offer a follow-up statement about the situation. This time, the page seemingly walked back the accusations leveled against the “Love in This Club” performer and tried to put the blame for the fake news spreading across the internet on the public.
The post read:
Y’all hilarious. I’m entitled to ask any question I want!! I literally asked a question and y’all ran with it. If funny money is being thrown at an establishment where girls dance for [money]. It should have a trade in value period… but [never mind] lemme [shushing face emoji]. It was left behind for ‘promo’ [rolling on the floor laughing emoji].