Verzuz Announces SWV Vs Xscape Matchup

(AllHipHop News)
Two of the most celebrated female R&B groups from the 1990s will be part of a forthcoming next Verzuz battle. The event’s social media accounts revealed SWV and Xscape will face off in two months.
“R&B queens unite,” reads part of the tweet announcing the upcoming showcase. SWV vs Xscape will stream live on Instagram and the Triller app on Saturday, May 8 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
Coko, Taj, and Lelee of Sisters With Voices will likely run through songs such as “I’m So into You,” “Weak,” and “Right Here/Human Nature.” The trio’s discography includes songs with Diddy, Missy Elliott, and more.
Xscape is made up of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott. The former So So Def act released hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To.”
Verzuz also recently announced Redman vs Method Man for April 20. Plus, the battle of iconic Soul groups between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire will take place on April 4.