Verzuz Books Southern Showdown: 8Ball & MJG Vs. UGK In Atlanta

Verzuz will host a battle of duos pitting 8Ball & MJG against fellow Southern Hip Hop legends UGK in Atlanta.

The long-discussed 8Ball & MJG vs. UGK battle is finally coming to Verzuz.

Verzuz announced a matchup between the Southern Hip Hop legends on Monday (May 23). The battle is set to take place in Atlanta on Thursday (May 26).

UGK’s Bun B started campaigning for a Verzuz battle with 8Ball & MJG in 2020. Two years later, the respected rapper will finally get his wish.

8Ball called the Verzuz battle a “family affair” in an Instagram Live session with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. 8Ball & MJG collaborated with UGK’s Bun B and Pimp C multiple times during their careers.

One of their notable collaborations appeared on 8Ball’s 1998 solo album Lost, which included the aptly titled “Ball & Bun” featuring Bun B. Another noteworthy song was the late Pimp C’s “Bobby & Whitney” featuring 8Ball & MJG from 2006’s Pimpalation LP.

Bun B contributed to 8Ball & MJG’s 2004 album Living Legends and their 2010 effort Ten Toes Down. He also enlisted their help on his solo albums. The duo joined him on the posse cut “You’re Everything” in 2008 and a track titled “Grow Up” in 2018.

The upcoming Verzuz will be available on several platforms, including Instagram. The battle is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST.

View the Verzuz countdown here.