Veteran Rapper Chino XL Reportedly Dead At 50

Fellow rapper A-F-R-O posted a tribute to Chino XL on Twitter just minutes after the news started to spread. He wrote, “RIP to CHINO XL .. I’m gonna miss you, big bro.”

East Coast rapper Chino XL—real name Derek Emmanuel Barbosa—has reportedly died. An inside source confirmed the news to AllHipHop in a text on Monday (July 29). Friends close to him are calling it “soul crushing.”

RIP to CHINO XL .. I’m gonna miss you, big bro 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/TPEtYfziy0 — A-F-R-O (@realfrothizzle) July 29, 2024

RIP MY BOY CHINO XL 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p788ufNlBx — THE SUPERGOAT (@HusKingpin) July 29, 2024

Chino XL was born on April 8, 1974, in the Bronx and later moved to New Jersey. Chino XL gained recognition in the 1990s with his debut album, Here to Save You All, released in 1996, which showcased his lyrical prowess and storytelling ability.

He’s released several albums throughout his career, including I Told You So (2001) and Poison Pen (2006). He’s also appeared in various films and television shows, contributing to his reputation as a multi-talented artist.

In addition to his solo work, Chino XL has collaborated with numerous artists across different genres and has been well respected for his contributions to the Hip-Hop community.More recently, he appeared on Rakim’s first solo album in more than a decade, G.O.D.’s Network: REB7RTH, on the track “Pendulum Swing.”

This is a developing story.