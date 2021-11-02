VH1 To Air Jamie Foxx’s ‘Hip Hop Family Christmas’ & Nick Cannon’s ‘Miracles Across 125th Street’

The cast of both movies is filled with legendary rappers.

VH1 will present the network’s first-ever “Naughty or Nice” slate of holiday season programming. Hip Hop Family Christmas and Miracles Across 125th Street are two of those forthcoming television presentations.

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx is an executive producer for Hip Hop Family Christmas. Foxx was joined by Datari Turner, Greg Carter; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Mychael Chinn, Trevor Rose, and Janee Dabney as EPs. Greg Carter directed the film.

“Jamie and I are thrilled to be in partnership with MTV Entertainment Group to continue our mission in telling diverse stories and supporting BIPOC creatives in front and behind the camera,” says Datari Turner.

Hip Hop Family Christmas stars Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Billy Sorrells, Jonathan Kite, B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland, Vena E., Vanessa Simmons, and Tank.

In addition, Nick Cannon wrote and directed Miracles Across 125th Street. The movie’s cast features Cannon, Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Bruce, Luenell, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Akon, DC Young Fly, Jim Jones, Rickey Smiley, Teyana Taylor, and more.

“I’m excited to bring all the uplifting elements of Gospel, Hip Hop, and comedy together with such an inspiring and talented cast,” states NCredible Entertainment founder Nick Cannon.

Hip Hop Family Christmas will premiere on December 6 at 9 pm ET/PT. Miracles Across 125th Street will premiere on December 20 at 9 pm ET/PT.

VH1 is also set to air the Kim Fields-produced Adventures In Christmasing, the Eva Longoria-produced Let’s Get Merried, and the RuPaul-led The B#### Who Stole Christmas.

“With our ‘Naughty or Nice’ film slate, VH1 is reimagining the holidays with modern, fresh takes,” says Nina L. Diaz, CCO/President of Content for MTV Entertainment Group. “Working together with Eva, Jamie, Kim, Nick as well as our long-standing partners Randy and Fenton has truly been a gift that keeps on giving.”