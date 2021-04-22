Vic Mensa Becomes Advisor & Part-Owner For Sports Audio App Colorcast

Hip Hop artist Vic Mensa is joining the Colorcast team as a part-owner, advisor, and brand ambassador. Mensa began casting on the platform in January 2021 before officially partnering with the social sports audio app.

“Colorcast is an app that allows anyone with an opinion about sports or sports culture to speak their mind and I’m a big fan of that,” said Mensa. “I’m looking forward to being more than just a Caster for the app. I want to see how we can expand the app’s reach through more celebrity interactions.”

The Roc Nation representative adds, “I know there are other celebrities and influencers who want that same type of authentic engagement I’ve been seeing – plus you don’t have to be a sports expert to enjoy it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN707oqluDm/

“We are thrilled to have Vic join Colorcast as a part-owner, advisor, and brand ambassador,” said Evan Kirkham, CEO of Colorcast. “Vic has used the app to commentate a Chicago Bears game and the recent Jake Paul fight. He brings a totally fresh perspective to the team, especially as we begin thinking about onboarding additional celebrity talent.”

Kirkham continues, “We’re confident that Vic will help the team capitalize on recent growth and expand our offering to user groups we weren’t previously reaching. It’s an exciting development for Colorcast and for the social-audio industry as a whole.”

Colorcast launched in 2020. The company was awarded first place in the 2021 SXSW 1-Minute Pitch Competition. Colorcast allows listeners and casters to interact in real-time during live sporting events. It also has features like betting odds, box scores, and stats.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN8ktw8Fhz2/

[vuukle]