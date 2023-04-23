Vic Mensa Explains How A Writing Camp Led To The Creation Of New Song With Chance The Rapper And G-Eazy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vic Mensa explained how his new single with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy came about through a writing camp!

The rap world is buzzing with excitement as Vic Mensa, Chance The Rapper, and G-Eazy come together for their new track, “$WISH.”

The new song showcases the undeniable chemistry between these long-time friends and collaborators. The story behind “$WISH” is as captivating as the song itself.

According to Vic Mensa, the creative process began during an epic, extended writing camp with Chance The Rapper in Los Angeles.

“It was really just a fun, spontaneous vibe,” he explained. “Me & Bongo were freestyling, and then Chance said he had a line, so I just recorded him putting his verse together.”

BongoByTheWay is a talented producer and musician who has worked with several members of the Savemoney collective, including Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, in addition to artists like Kanye West, G Herbo, The Game, Megan Thee Stallion and others.

His involvement in the writing camp contributed to the creative energy that ultimately led to the creation of “$WISH.” The inclusion of G-Eazy in the collaboration came naturally, given the strong ties between these artists.

Vic Mensa revealed that G-Eazy is “one of my best friends in the industry and someone I’ve known for probably 12 years, so it just all made sense.”

For those unfamiliar with their history, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper go way back. Both hailing from Chicago, they started their careers together as part of the hip-hop collective “Savemoney.”

Over the years, their friendship has evolved as they’ve supported each other’s individual successes. On the business front, the pair teamed up together to launch the ultra-successful Black Star Line Festival in Ghana earlier this year, which drew over 50,000 people.

As evident in “$WISH,” this trio’s longstanding camaraderie has only heightened their ability to create electrifying music together. “$WISH” is a high-energy, braggadocious track that showcases the individual strengths of each artist.

Fans are sure to appreciate the unique blend of styles, as well as the way these three MCs trade increasingly elaborate boasts about their respective successes.

This latest collaboration is a testament to the power of friendship and the creative synergy that can emerge when talented artists come together.