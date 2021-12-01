Vic Mensa Releases Virgil Abloh Tribute Song “What You Taught Us”

Noted fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28 at the age of 41. The Off-White brand founder left an enduring mark on the industry during his life.

Fellow Illinois native Vic Mensa shared a new song as a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. “What You Taught Us” is a two-minute reflection on Abloh’s impact on Mensa and the wider culture.

“Virgil Abloh is synonymous with visionary,” says Vic Mensa. “To see him go from DJing Superfun parties in Chicago that Hollywood Holt would sneak me in when I was 16 to revolutionizing the way we think about design and its applications is a true inspiration to a generation that was blessed to be raised under his tutelage. Legends never die.”

Prior to his death, Virgil Abloh served as the artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Abloh also once worked as the creative director of Kanye West’s Donda agency.

A statement on the verified Virgil Abloh Instagram account read: