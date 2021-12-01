Vic Mensa Releases Virgil Abloh Tribute Song “What You Taught Us”

Noted fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28 at the age of 41. The Off-White brand founder left an enduring mark on the industry during his life.
Fellow Illinois native Vic Mensa shared a new song as a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. “What You Taught Us” is a two-minute reflection on Abloh’s impact on Mensa and the wider culture.
“Virgil Abloh is synonymous with visionary,” says Vic Mensa. “To see him go from DJing Superfun parties in Chicago that Hollywood Holt would sneak me in when I was 16 to revolutionizing the way we think about design and its applications is a true inspiration to a generation that was blessed to be raised under his tutelage. Legends never die.”
Prior to his death, Virgil Abloh served as the artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Abloh also once worked as the creative director of Kanye West’s Donda agency.
A statement on the verified Virgil Abloh Instagram account read:
We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.
For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.
Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.
We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.@virgilabloh Instagram