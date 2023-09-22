Victim Identified In Florida Shooting Near Sexyy Red’s Video Set

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A shooting near a Florida flea market where Sexyy Red was filming a music video left one man dead and another victim in the hospital.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a victim who was killed near a Sexyy Red video shoot in Florida. Detectives identified the victim as a 36-year-old man named Anthony Dennis.

Dennis was one of two people shot near a flea market in Oakland Park on September 14. Sexyy Red was filming a music video at the flea market, but no on involved in the production was harmed.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in the area but found Dennis dead at the scene. Another victim was wounded and taken to a local hospital. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not reveal the second victim’s identity or current condition.

Sexyy Red denied any connection between the deadly shooting and her video shoot. She said her team obtained the proper paperwork and hired off-duty officers to work on the set.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” Sexyy Red wrote. “But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot bc s### is not true, at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.