Victim Shot The Same Night As TakeOff, Finally Speaks Out

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The young lady says she was just partying, but saw Quavo getting upset before she was shot.

Another victim from the Texas shooting that killed Migos rapper TakeOff s speaking out for the first time.

According to KHOU 11, Sydney Leday, 24, believes it is a miracle that she is alive. But on Wednesday, Jan. 18, she finally opened up and spoke on the night and how she almost lost her life. She shared she was partying at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

“Like any other 24-year-old, I was just out partying and celebrating,” she said before sharing she was dressed as a nun for the holiday season.

“I really never dress up for Halloween and that was something I was excited about,” she said.

She said at one point, she saw Quavo outside getting testy during a dice game around 2:30 .M.

“That’s when I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Leday said the argument quickly escalated and before she knew it, she was in the middle of gunplay.

She remembers falling to the ground and feeling a stinging sensation in the back of her head.

Somehow, her friends got her down an escalator and into her friend’s car. She was then taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital 12 minutes away.

That act saved her life. Check out the rest of her interview below.