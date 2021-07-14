Victoria’s Secret Releases Statement Distancing them From the Karen, the Cops, & the Chaos of the Short Hills Mall Meltdown

The popular lingerie brand makes clear that its corporate priority is the safety of its associates and customers, and creating an environment that is welcoming to all.

Victoria’s Secret releases a statement after Abigail Elphick went bonkers on a Black woman in one of their New Jersey franchise stores.

The lingerie brand released the response via Twitter leading with the following:

“Associate and Customer safety is our top priority, and we are committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

It further reads, “The video taken in our store is unsettling and we have initiated a full investigation. Our associates followed our protocols and immediately called our Emergency Operations Center as well as mall security for support during the altercation between our customers.”

“We are dedicated to continuing this critical conversation and demonstrating our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through our actions and our words.”

Over the weekend, Elphick went full-fledged Karen when a Black woman named Ijeoma Ukenta started to videotape in the Victoria’s Secret store. Deliriously, the white woman screamed and screeched, declaring that she was being harassed, however, a 14-minute video suggests differently.

Ukenta, a Nigerian-American, has filed complaints against the law enforcement and mall security. She may possibly be gearing up for legal fight about Elphick and the Millburn PD. She started a GoFundMe to offset her legal fees.

The crowdfunding page is set up to help Ukenta find an attorney. Her goal was $20,000 and by the time of publishing, she had already reached $69,000.