Video Of Alleged Shooting Surfaces Following Blueface’s Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blueface was arrested for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure in Las Vegas.

Footage of Blueface allegedly shooting at a truck emerged online after he was arrested for attempted murder in Las Vegas.

TMZ obtained video of the incident, which took place on October 8. The footage allegedly showed Blueface pulling out a weapon and firing multiple shots at a driver who confronted him outside of a Las Vegas club.

According to TMZ’s sources, Blueface’s crew got into an altercation with the driver inside the club. The unidentified driver purportedly went to his truck after getting attacked, which led to the encounter seen in the video.

Las Vegas police arrested Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, in connection to the shooting on Tuesday (November 15). He was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.

Blueface was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for January 24, 2023.

The 25-year-old rapper’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock affirmed her loyalty to Blueface following his arrest. She dismissed calls to leave him and promoted their reality show Crazy in Love, which will air on the Zeus streaming service.

“He never left me when I went [behind bars],” she said. “He coming home.”