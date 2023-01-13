Video Shows Cousin Of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Repeatedly Tased By LAPD Before His Death 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Keenan Anderson, the cousin of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, screamed, “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” while being Tased.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors says the police killing of her cousin, who she says died “trying to protect himself,” could have been prevented.

31-year-old high school teacher and father Keenan Anderson died begging for help while being Tased and held down by multiple officers after flagging down cops following a traffic accident earlier this month.

Distressing LAPD body cam footage from the incident released on Wednesday (Jan. 11) shows the BLM co-founder’s cousin being Tased multiple times just hours before he was pronounced dead. One officer Tased him for roughly 30 seconds, all while another cop had his elbow on Anderson’s neck. He is then Tased again for another five seconds.

“They’re trying to kill me,” he said at one point as multiple officers held him down. “They’re trying to George Floyd me.”

“My cousin was asking for help, and he didn’t receive it. He was killed,” Patrisse Cullors told The Guardian. “Nobody deserves to die in fear, panicking and scared for their life. My cousin was scared for his life. He spent the last 10 years witnessing a movement challenging the killing of Black people. He knew what was at stake and he was trying to protect himself. Nobody was willing to protect him.”

LA Mayor Calls For “Urgent Change”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called for “urgent change,” confirming “full investigations are underway.”

“I have grave concerns about the deeply disturbing tapes that were released today,” she said in a statement. She promised a “transparent” investigation, adding, “the officers involved must be placed on immediate leave.

“We must reduce the use of force overall, and I have absolutely no tolerance for excessive force,” Mayor Bass called for a reduction in “the use of force overall,” stating, “I have absolutely no tolerance for excessive force.”

“I am deeply troubled that mental health experts were not called in,” she added. “Even when there was a documented history of past mental health crisis.”

The Guardian reports he was taken to hospital once paramedics arrived. According to the LAPD, he went into cardiac arrest four and a half hours later and died.

Patrisse Cullors questioned the need for armed police to show up to a collision.

“It was a traffic accident. Instead of treating him like a potential criminal, police should have called the ambulance,” Cullors said.

“If there was a policy in which traffic stops were met with unarmed professionals who come to the scene to help with whatever situation has happened, that would have prevented my cousin’s death. And that would have prevented so many other deaths.”

The LAPD chief, Michel Moore, said that Anderson’s behavior was “erratic” and he suffered a “medical emergency.” He confirmed the Taser was “activated” against Anderson 10 times but was not “effective” every time.

“It’s unclear what role the physical struggle with the officers and the use of the Taser played in his unfortunate death,’ he added. A formal cause of death has not been determined.