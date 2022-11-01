Video Shows Quavo In Argument Prior To Takeoff Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quavo was seen arguing with someone before Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday (November 1).

Quavo was involved in an argument seconds before fellow Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston on Tuesday (November 1).

TMZ obtained footage of Quavo arguing with someone, whose face can’t be seen in the brief clip. Takeoff was standing near Quavo during the confrontation.

Quavo can be heard saying, “Let’s go,” prior to the altercation becoming physical. The shaky video doesn’t show any images of the shooting, but the audio captured multiple shots fired off-camera.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at a Houston bowling alley where the shooting occurred. He and Quavo appeared at a private event, which police say at least 40 people attended.

Police haven’t identified any suspects in the deadly shooting. Authorities asked witnesses to come forward with any information about who shot Takeoff.

“We’re looking for anything to help us from there,” Sgt. Michael Arrington said at a press conference. “We want to find justice for [Takeoff’s] family. They’re going through a lot right now. And the only thing that we can do is hope that y’all reach out and assist us in any way to lead to evidence that will help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

View the footage of Quavo in an argument below.