Vince Staples Explains Self-Titling His Fourth Album

Vince Staples is close to delivering his first full-length project since 2018. His upcoming 10-track, self-titled fourth studio album will arrive on Friday, July 9 via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records.

On June 18, Staples dropped the official music video for his “Law of Averages” single. Filmmaker Kid. Studio (Big Sean’s “Bounce Back”/Bryson Tiller’s “Always Forever”) directed the Long Beach-raised rapper’s latest visuals.

“It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title,” states Vince Staples about the name of his next album. “I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

Previously, the Hip Hop recording artist released the Summertime ’06, Big Fish Theory, and FM! studio LPs. Over the last several years, Staples has presented The Vince Staples Show digital show and the Ramona Radio program on Apple Music as well. He is also said to be working on more creative projects with additional details to be revealed throughout 2021.

“I’m a mind more than I am an entertainer to a lot of people,” says Staples. “I appreciate that my fanbase is willing to go on this ride with me. I’m ready to diversify what we’re doing and see how we affect the world.”

The Kenny Beats-produced Vince Staples will land three years after the critically-acclaimed FM! album. Staples’s discography also consists of the Stolen Youth and Shyne Coldchain II mixtapes as well as the Hell Can Wait and Prima Donna EPs.