Vince Staples To Star In Scripted Comedy For Netflix

Today (September 6), Netflix announced the scripted program The Vince Staples Show will run on the streaming platform. The fictional series is loosely based on Hip Hop artist Vince Staples’s life.

The Ramona Park Broke My Heart album creator originally presented The Vince Staples Show as a digital series that featured cameos by Ray J and Buddy. Netflix’s upcoming version is set in Long Beach, California.

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy. “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.”

Staples, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, Calmatic, and Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society will executive produce The Vince Staples Show. Edelman and Williams serve as co-showrunners. Calmatic will direct the first two episodes.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said the Motown Records performer. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Throughout his career in the entertainment industry, Vince Staples acted in films like Dope and Mutafukaz. He also made a cameo in season four of HBO’s Insecure sitcom. Additionally, Showtime cast the 29-year-old emcee in a pilot for The Wood.

Ramona Park Broke My Heart arrived on April 8, 2022. Prior to that body of work, Vince also released the studio LPs Summertime ’06 in 2015, Big Fish Theory in 2017, FM! in 2018, and his self-titled album in 2021. His catalog includes EPs and mixtapes such as 2014’s Shyne Coldchain II, 2014’s Hell Can Wait, and 2016’s Prima Donna.