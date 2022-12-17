Viral “Dreams” Skateboarder & Snoop Dogg Collaborator Doggface Arrested In Idaho

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nathan Apocada, who went viral skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” in 2020, was arrested by Idaho State Police over weed possession.

Weed is still very much illegal in the state of Idaho, something Nathan “Doggface” Apocada was reminded of recently. TMZ reports Apocada, who went viral skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” in 2020, was arrested by Idaho State Police over weed possession. Apocada was pulled over by a state trooper who noticed the tags on his red Chevy Silverado were expired.

The officer claimed he smelled marijuana, then noticed edibles in the glove box while Apocada was searching for his registration. Apocada was asked to step out of the car and fully admitted he was in possession. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered three packages of THC gummies and a marijuana dab scraping tool with a sticky residue.

Apocada was arrested on two misdemeanor counts—marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia—booked into Bonneville County Jail and quickly released on $600 bond. Apocada told a different version of the story, saying, “The officers failed to read me my Miranda rights. Initially, when officers found weed they said they were only going to write a ticket. They then found a gun and told me I was under arrest because I had a felony on my record and I wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm.

“However, I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers. Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody. I was held in jail for several hours without bond before they told me they made a huge mistake. Then I was told I was only being held on the weed charge and could bond out.”

Apocada is an outspoken advocate for the sticky icky icky. He made his rap debut on April 20, the international smoker’s holiday, with Snoop Dogg on “Low Rider (No Lighter).” His Instagram page, which boasts 2.6 million followers, is filled with videos of Apocada getting lit. It might be time for him to consider moving to another state.