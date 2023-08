Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Her brother, Jason, also tragically passed, adding another layer of mystery.

Viral rapper Lil Tay (real name Claire Hope) has reportedly died at the tender age of 14. In a statement posted to Lil Tay’s Instagram page, her family explained Tay’s brother Jason had also tragically passed. The statement reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.

“This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Of course, the condolences are pouring in from her 3.3 million Instagram followers, including jeweler Ben Baller who wrote, “Damn this is so sad. RIP to her brother Jason too.”

Lil Tay was only 9 years old when she caught the internet’s attention as a social media influencer. The self-proclaimed “youngest flexer of the century” was known for her Instagram videos depicting an extravagant rapper lifestyle. In one video, she claimed she bought a $200,000 sports car despite being unable to drive. She was also associated with Chief Keef and the late XXXTENTACION, who she referred to as a “father figure.”

But following a 2018 post in which she used the “N-word,” sh essentially disappeared from social media altogether. She closed the year by starring in a three-episode docuseries about her rise to fame titled “Life With Lil Tay”—and hasn’t been online since.