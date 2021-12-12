Mercedes-Benz Unveils An Electric Maybach Designed By Virgil Abloh

Mercedes-Benz honored late fashion icon Virgil Abloh by unveiling their collaboration together on a new electric concept car!

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an electric concept version of their Mercedes-Maybach luxury vehicle designed in collaboration with Virgil Abloh, following the fashion icon’s death on November 28th.

After consulting with his family, the car brand revealed Project MAYBACH by paying tribute to Abloh by exhibiting the car at the Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida.

The Mercedes-Maybach show car exemplifies the possibilities of future design and is the result of an on-going cooperation with the polymath artist, architect, creative director, fashion designer and philanthropist; driven by a shared passion to enrich the conversation around luxury design.

A statement from the firm reads: “Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.”

The design is unlike anything that has been developed by Mercedes-Benz, with every element of Project MAYBACH has been built from scratch.

Abloh, collaboratively with Gorden Wagener, has interpreted Mercedes-Maybach’s luxury identity with a new design language and pushed the boundaries of function, style, and collaborative creativity.

The 2-seater, battery-electric off-road coupé combines huge Gran Turismo proportions, large off-road wheels, and distinctive attachments.

Under the transparent surface of the show car’s front hood, for instance, solar cells increase the imagined range of the Project MAYBACH – despite the car being almost six meters long and being designed for outdoor adventure.