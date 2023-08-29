Vivek Ramaswamy Posts Old Clip Of Himself With Al Sharpton Following Eminem Cease & Desist

As Republicans continued to mock millennial presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for being young and inexperienced, he kept finding new ways to show that experience isn’t as important as people think.
On August 28, Ramaswamy took to Twitter (X) and posted an old clip of himself talking to Rev. Al Sharpton when he ran for president in 2004.
“I’ll give the 18-year-old version of myself a pat-on-the-back for eliciting the most sensible words ever to come from that man’s mouth,” he posted. “20 years later, it’s funny how the tables have turned.”
Ramaswamy asked the civil rights leader why he should vote for the Democratic candidate who had “the least experience.” Sharpton responded that he indeed had the “most experience.”
Ramaswamy is the youngest candidate running in the 2024 presidential election.
As previously reported, the candidate has been using Eminem’s song, “Lose Yourself” while he’s on the campaign trail. Consequently, Eminem’s legal team fired off a cease and desist to prevent Ramaswamy from using it again.