Vivica A. Fox: ‘Independence Day 2’ Didn’t Live Up To The First One Without Will Smith

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With July 4 approaching, the veteran actress reflects on the 2016 sci-fi film.

The alien invasion movie Independence Day starring Will Smith has become a cult classic since its release in 1996. Vivica A. Fox was part of the original ID cast, and she reprised her role as Jasmine Dubrow in the sequel.

2016’s Independence Day: Resurgence did not have the same cultural impact or box office success as its predecessor. The Roland Emmerich-directed motion picture also failed to impress professional film critics.

In a recent interview with The A.V. Club, Vivica A. Fox admits Resurgence fell short of recapturing the magic of Independence Day. The veteran actress expressed the absence of Will Smith hurt the second installment in the franchise.

“I just didn’t feel like it was good and lived up to the first one. I really feel we missed out by not bringing Will Smith back,” said Vivica A. Fox about Independence Day: Resurgence.

The NAACP Image Award winner added, “We got most of the original cast, but I think the one true link that was missing to the success of Independence Day 2 was that Will Smith wasn’t there.”

Vivica A. Fox went on to say she entered the Independence Day: Resurgence premiere with concerns about how ID fans would react to part two. Apparently, a significant number of Fox’s Twitter followers did express disappointment.

1996’s Independence Day, directed by Roland Emmerich, grossed more than $817 million at the global box office. The 20th Century Fox-backed movie has a 68% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% audience score.

Independence Day: Resurgence only managed to bring in around $390 million worldwide. Critics panned Resurgence, evidenced by its 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Moviegoers gave the sci-fi sequel a 30% rating on the review-aggregation website.