Vivica A. Fox Slams “Clout Chaser” Nick Cannon Over 50 Cent Reunion Comments 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vivica A. Fox took aim at Nick Cannon, branding him a “clout chaser” after he joked about her possibly reuniting with 50 Cent.

Vivica A. Fox has fired back at Nick Cannon after the comedian addressed her recent comments about being open to rekindling her romance with 50 Cent.

The Set It Off star and Fiddy shared a whirlwind romance for a few months in the early 2000s. However, Vivica admitted she is open to reuniting with 50 Cent, saying, “Why not?” during a recent episode of Sherri.

Nick Cannon discussed her comments on his Daily Cannon podcast earlier this week, reigniting his old beef with the G-Unit mogul in the process.

“You can fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago. That’s a different Fif than this fat n#### that’s walking around now,” he said joking about Vivica A. Fox getting back together with 50 Cent.

Nick Cannon wasn’t done with the jokes and continued to throw jabs at Fiddy over his weight.

“He is fat! He look like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck. You lookin’ at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin’, now it’s Get Thick or Die Fryin’!”

Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox caught wind of Nick Cannon’s roasting session and took to Instagram to respond. She returned fire with fire, mocking the Wild ‘n Out star for being “community d**k.”

“Yo let me correct myself!,” she wrote in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. “Yo Nick I’d rather be with #50Cent any day than yo community d**k ass! Now go somewhere and pay yo child support! #CloutChaser 🤡💩🌽😂😂”

50 Cent also seemingly responded to Nick Cannon with an Instagram post of his own Monday (Jun. 12).

“If your marketing campaign is say something about 50. Your not going to make it, have a nice day,” he wrote alongside an image that read: “It’s never luck. It’s always God.”