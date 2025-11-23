Vivica Fox Continues 50 Cent Press Run Of Love, Compares Their Love To Elizabeth Taylor & Richard Burton

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vivica A. Fox keeps the 50 Cent romance conversation alive with intimate revelations about their past relationship and current friendship status.

Vivica A. Fox refuses to let her stormy romance with 50 Cent fade into Hip-Hop history, delivering another round of revealing comments about their decades-old connection that continue to generate headlines.

The 61-year-old actress recently sat down with PEOPLE at the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday event in New York City, where she described her relationship with the Queens rapper as “the gift that keeps on giving.”

Fox emphasized that their current dynamic has shifted dramatically from their previous public feuds.

Fox drew comparisons between their enduring bond and classic Hollywood romance, telling PEOPLE, “We’ll always be connected … I call us like the black Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.”

The reference highlighted Taylor and Burton’s famous on-and-off relationship that included two marriages and divorces.

“We’re friends. There’s no negativity,” Fox declared during the November 18 interview. “This time it was positive. Everyone got a good chuckle out of it and it was refreshing to not fight with him.”

The Independence Day star was referencing her recent appearance at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Edison, New Jersey, where she playfully warned attendees against dating rappers.

When asked for advice to young women pursuing their dreams, Fox jokingly told the crowd, “Don’t date 50 Cent. Don’t date no rappers.”

However, Fox clarified her comments weren’t meant as personal attacks during a subsequent appearance on the Sherri show. She explained that the advice stemmed from what she wished she had known about high-profile relationships at 17.

“What happened is they [the Ultimate Women’s panel host] said, ‘Vivica, if you could tell your 17-year-old self anything [what would it be]?’ So that was me [being] like, ‘I wish I knew, you know, not to go public [with a relationship] so fast. Not to have it out there. Not to [have the breakup] that’s lasted 22 years,’ you know?” Fox revealed.

The actress didn’t stop there with her revelations. During her Sherri appearance, Fox made headlines by crediting 50 Cent with providing exceptional intimate experiences during their brief 2003 romance.

“Oh my goodness. The orgasms were fabulous,” Fox candidly shared, explaining why she maintains a special connection to her former flame.

The Kill Bill actress emphasized their current peaceful status during her Sherri interview, stating, “We’re no longer fighting, y’all … You know you got that one [person] that you always got a little special place for … We are in a good place.”

Fox and 50 Cent’s relationship history includes years of social media battles and public disputes following their 2003 breakup.

Beyond discussing her personal life, Fox promoted her upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie, The Christmas Campaign, which airs on November 29. She expressed excitement about reuniting with actress Jackée Harry and her role as executive producer.