Vladimir Putin Bans Morgan Freeman From Russia

Morgan Freeman can forget about going to Russia unless he wants smoke with Vladimir Putin! The legendary actor is banned from the country!

Morgan Freeman has been named one of 963 U.S. citizens banned from Russia thanks to Vladimir Putin.

The “Shawshank Redemption” star found himself at number 840 on a new list of people not allowed in the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Affairs of the Russian Federation released the list over the weekend, and it mostly contained names of government officials,

U.S. President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, are a few “U.S. citizens under personal sanctions, including a ban on entry into the Russian Federation.”

The Ministry’s statement calls Freeman a “well-known film actor who in September 2017 recorded a video message accusing Vladimir Putin and Russia of conspiring against the United States and calling for a fight against our country.”

Freeman lent his voice to a public service announcement in September 2017 for the Committee to Investigate Russia. The clip accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of using “cyber warfare to attack democracies around the world,” including his “sworn enemy, the United States.”