Vogue And Longtime Friend Anna Wintour Severs Ties With Ye

After over a decade of friendship, the Bible of Couture wants no part of Ye’s jeen-yuhs.

Rapper Kanye West continues to receive backlash in the fashion industry after spewing antisemitic speech about Jewish people, wearing (and promoting) a White Lives Matter shirt, and picking public fights with major influencers in that space.

According to Page Six, Vogue magazine has joined the list of people publicly blacklisting the controversial artist.

The Bible of Couture and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour have said they will not be working with Ye ever again, severing a 13-year personal relationship between the fashion icon and the troubled star.

The two met in 2009 at the annual Met Gala and five years later featured his wedding to now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian on one of Vogue’s covers in 2014.

Wintour even rocked Ye’s shades to help him launch his fledgling brand.

At the top of the month, Anna Wintour was instrumental in trying to heal the Yeezy-inflicted wound between West and one of her editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Earlier this fall, AllHipHop.com reported that Gap and Balenciaga cut ties and ended several billion-dollar deals with Kanye because of his crude comments—including saying George Floyd was not killed by former officer Derek Chauvin.

As a result, the Floyd estate is suing the DONDA chart-topper for $250,000.

Also, rapper N.O.R.E. publicly apologized for not checking him in a recent interview with the “Drink Champs” podcast.