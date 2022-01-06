Wack 100 Says DJ Kay Slay Struggling With Battle Against COVID-19

DJ Kay Slay is currently on a ventilator and has been fighting the virus for two weeks, says Wack 100, who asked for support for the NY icon.

On Wednesday (Jan. 5), Wack 100 shared news about celebrated New York DJ Kay Slay who is currently battling COVID-19. According to the music manager, the situation is serious, and asked his followers for prayers and support.

Wack posted a photograph of 55-year-old DJ Kay Slay and revealed Wack is struggling with his fight against the virus.

“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay It’s not looking good,” he wrote. “He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”

Prayers and well wishes from concerned members of the Hip-Hop community poured in with people willing DJ Kay Slay a speedy recovery.

Royce Da 5’9” expressed his frustration and responded, “Ahhhhh F### 😖” while Twista was hopeful, commenting, “Homie gonna pull through God protects his chosen ones 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

New York rapper and producer R. A The Rugged Man took to Twitter to send out some positivity. “Prayers up for the great Kay Slay. This man does so much for HIpHop and NY. He gotta get through this.”

Skyzoo revealed his shock, recalling a recent conversation with the DJ. “Prayers up for my man Kay Slay the mixtape king aka Dez the graffiti genius. JUST spoke to him a few weeks ago. Smh. An absolute legend in the game who brought NY back and kept us up. Speedy recovery king.”

AllHipHop sends positivity and hopes for a swift and full recovery to DJ Kay Slay