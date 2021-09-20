Wack 100 Tells Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer He Has Receipts in Sex Tape Claim

Wack 100 is doubling down on his claim that he has a second Ray J/Kim Kardashian sex tape and can provide “signed contracts” as receipts.

Last week, Ray J’s manager made headlines claiming he had an unreleased sex tape of his client and Kim Kardashian.

Wack 100 is well known in the Hip-Hop community and manages some of the industry’s most well-known rappers. As well as Ray J, his roster includes the likes of Game and Blueface.

The claims Wack made last week in an interview with Bootleg Kev has since been refuted by Kim’s lawyers. In the interview, Wack sent a message to Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

“All I know is Kanye, holler at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. It ain’t never been seen. We love for you to have it. It would be a great personal private NFT,” Wack 100 said. “It’s more graphic and better than the first one.”

Reps for Kim Kardashian deny the existence of such a tape. Kim’s lawyer Marty Singer said in a statement to TMZ: “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Although Wack 100 denies wanting to sell the tape he did initially say he would sell it to Kanye or give it to him or Ray J. He must have had a change of heart however as in another video he says “Some of y’all gotta stop taking podcast interviews and some s### serious, man,” he says. “You know g####### well we wouldn’t try to sell Kanye West no muthafuckin’ sex tape or none of that s###. Stop swallowing every g####### thing that’s in front of you.”

He also didn’t take too kindly to Kim’s lawyer’s “15 minutes of fame” comments and is now threatening to produce receipts to back up his claim.

“A message to @kimkardashian attorneys,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Ask your client about ‘Santa Barbara’ and the signed deliverables for tape 1, 2 & 3 @rayj can’t control what I NOW control. If I hear 15 minutes of fame again I’ll be forced to display the signed CONTRACTS. #TRYME.”

Ray J didn’t appreciate being dragged into the drama at all. “This ain’t cool,” he wrote via Instagram on Sunday (September 19). “I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?

“I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

Watch the interview from Wack 100 that started it all below.