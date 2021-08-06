Wack 100 Threatens To Beat 21 Savage’s Ass On Clubhouse

Things got very heated on the Clubhouse app last night. Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage and Los Angeles-based artist manager Wack 100 got into a public argument on the platform.

21 Savage had an issue with Wack 100’s connection to 6ix9ine. The Slaughter Gang leader told Wack he was “lame” for agreeing with the controversial rapper who testified against his Nine Trey Gangster Bloods associates.

“I just feel like a gangsta and rat can’t agree on nothing,” said 21 Savage. The conversation eventually escalated to the point where threats were made as 6ix9ine instigated the situation.

“N####, I’ll beat your m############ little ass. You little bitty ass boy. I will beat your little ass, little bitty ass boy,” yelled Wack at 21 Savage. “It’s cool that you don’t agree with what I’m saying, but n####, I’m not no rapper, n####. I will f### you up, n####.”

21 Savage responded, “I’m not going to do no gangsta s### on Clubhouse. Say less.” Both men then stated they were open to meet up in Atlanta or Los Angeles to possibly fight.

Later in the discussion, 21 Savage told Wack 100, “I done heard you say you’re going to sock so may n##### out, I ain’t never seen it. You said you’re gonna punch every rapper.” Wack fired back, “Every n#### that done came in front of me, they went to sleep.”