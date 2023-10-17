Waka Flocka Endorses Donald Trump For President In 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump has a supporter in Waka Flocka Flame, who released a brief endorsement through social media.

On Monday (October 16), Waka Flocka Flame made a resounding endorsement of former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House in the 2024 election through a succinct social media post.

Waka Flocka Flame shared his support for Trump with his two million Twitter/X followers. In a concise message, he declared that Trump has earned his vote in the looming presidential election.

Some have stated that this is a direct response to the presumed waning support of President Joe Biden.

Waka Flocka Flame’s endorsement comes at a time when there are predictions that Black voters may not turn out in strong numbers to support Biden in the 2024 election. The comments on the rapper’s social media account largely expressed support for his political stance and encouraged others to join the Trump camp.

There is also a contingency that believes Trump’s past and current legal quandaries make him unelectable.

Trump has faced indictment on four separate occasions in recent months.

Most recently, he was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in Georgia state court, facing 13 criminal counts. These charges are linked to his alleged efforts to overturn the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

In a separate legal proceeding, Trump received a federal grand jury indictment in Washington, D.C., involving four counts. These charges revolve around his purported attempts to subvert the will of voters and interfere with the 2020 presidential election results.

Furthermore, Trump faced a 40-count indictment from a different federal grand jury in Florida. This indictment pertains to his alleged obstruction of an investigation and the improper retention of classified documents following his presidential term.

Lastly, in a criminal proceeding in New York State Court, Trump was indicted on 34 counts. These charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s noteworthy that all of these indictments were handed down by grand juries comprised of local citizens chosen randomly from the jury pool.

n 2015, Flocka tweeted, “F#ck Donald J. Trump,” and in 2017, he wiped his backside with a Trump jersey on stage.

Nevertheless, Waka Flocka joins Lil Pump, Chief Keef, Kanye West and others that have expressed support for the former president in the past. Lil Pump and Chief Keef showed solidarity with Trump after he was booked in Fulton County, Georgia and had his mugshot taken. Waka Flocka has yet to offer an additional insight as to why he supports Trump with all his legal and personal woes.