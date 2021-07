A concert featuring Waka Flocka Flame has been canceled by First Nations of Kanehsatake in Canada, who objected to non-natives on their land!

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame has canceled a concert in the village of Oka and is standing in solidarity with the indigenous people of Canada, First Nations of Kanehsatake.

The American chart-topping artist was supposed to perform at the inaugural Oka Kanehsatake Music and DJ Festival on July 31 but took to his social media to express his support for concert being nxed.

His team made the announcement on Ricky D Event’s Instagram with the following caption:

“Waka Flocka is canceled due to the Natives not wanting non-Natives on their territory because of the hurting they are going through. We decided to side with them in solidarity.”

Many Americans are not aware of the atrocities that the First Nation people have suffered at the hands of European settlers in Canada, specifically the Catholic church.

Most recently, there have been over 1000 Indigenous children’s dead bodies found buried on the grounds of multiple Canadian former residential schools, institutions funded and operated by The Vatican.

The children were taken from their homes and their families and forced by the government to attend these schools.

Here are some accounts of this practice that dates back centuries.

“This survivor of Canada’s Indigenous schooling system is recalling the horrors she experienced at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the remains of 215 children were found in a mass grave in May.”

“Back during her time at the Marieval residential school, Carol Lavallee and the other children were not referred to by their names but were given numbers – she was number 39. Carol shared her story in our series Stories of Survival.”

“An imp. BBC film on the abuse that Canada’s indigenous peoples faced at boarding schools. Similar abuses of Native American children took place across 30 U.S. states at 350-plus boarding schools from 1869-1978. Tragically, many children never returned.”

The Atlanta native has not formally made a statement on this. But on his Twitter account, he posted over the last couple of weeks sentiments that are aligned with this decision.

“Live with action and try your best not to live with words… I once heard a saying: practice what you preach #HappySaturday”

