Waka Flocka Flame Calls Doja Cat This Era’s Madonna

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is the “Paint The Town Red” performer the new leading lady of Pop music?

Madonna is often referred to as the Queen of Pop. Apparently, Waka Flocka Flame thinks Doja Cat has claimed that crown in 2023.

“Am I tripping or Doja Cat is [the] Madonna of this era,” Waka Flocka posted on the X platform. That December 13th tweet generated reactions from other social media users.

One person responded, “She is period, kings recognize.” Another commenter wrote, “Doja Cat kinda mid [to be honest] like Madonna.” In addition, someone tweeted, “I’d say more like Grace Jones.”

Am i tripping or Doja Cat is Madonna of this era.. — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) December 13, 2023

Doja Cat originally broke out as a recording artist with 2018’s viral single “Mooo!” She went on to earn her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when “Say So” rose to the top spot in 2020.

This year also saw Doja achieve Hot 100 success. “Paint The Town Red” spent three weeks at No. 1. Plus, the Los Angeles native made it into the Top 20 with “Agora Hills.” Both tracks live on the Scarlet studio LP.

Madonna is one of the most accomplished musicians of the last 40 years. The 65-year-old legend has 12 career No. 1 songs on the Hot 100. That total puts her in a tie with The Supremes for seventh place on the all-time list.