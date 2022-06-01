Waka Flocka Receives Honorary Professor Degree Alongside Reverend Jesse Jackson 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka was honored by the Bible Institute of America for his commitment to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Waka Flocka had cause for a double celebration on Tuesday (May 31) after receiving an honorary professor degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy from the Bible Institute of America while ringing in his 36th birthday.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta native received the honor alongside civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson at Rainbow Push Headquarters in Chicago.

Waka Flocka took to Instagram to mark the occasion. “I remember at 26 i made a promise to God to stop taking xpills, stop drinking lean and start cleaning out my heart,” he admitted. “10 yrs later i’m 36 with degrees, a daughter , financially free, and a lot of people that look up to me shawty i’m beyond grateful…. i been preparing my whole life for what’s about to happen 🙏🏾 THANK YOU FATHER GOD.”

While Waka Flocka previously received an honorary doctorate in October 2020, his new achievement allows him to become a university professor.

Reverend Jesse Jackson paid tribute to Waka Flocka, praising his “entrepreneurial abilities.”

“Today, I was overjoyed, humbled and glad to be honored by a community-based seminary whom we have worked with down through the years and know what we do,” he told TMZ. “I was also pleased to be honored with WAKA Flocka. His entrepreneurial abilities are beyond his age. To be with him was a great lift of spirits.”

Waka Flocka Is “One Of The Greatest Thinkers Of This Generation”

The rapper’s teacher also had high praise for her student. “You’d have to sit for hours to talk about his intellectual generosity. He is not only one of the greatest thinkers of this generation–I know this generation loves his music–but you guys need to be in tune to his mind.”

Though she confessed she’s not a fan of his music, she has high hopes for Waka Flocka. The teacher suggested he could be teaching at Harvard University one day soon.

“I never listened to his music. When I first met him through my younger brother, I wasn’t impressed. He already knows the story. But, something about Dr. Waka started to put an impression on my heart because not only is he a philosopher, he will be one of the greatest professors that Harvard University has ever seen.”

Waka Flocka became an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention following a tragic loss. In 2013, he lost his younger brother, rapper Kayo Redd to suicide.